President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that some European countries still do not understand the real threat of Russia, and it is a mistake to not realize who Putin is.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Polish media following his visit to Warsaw

"I think the West doesn’t understand one simple thing. It still doesn’t get it. Except for the Nordic countries, Poland, Romania, and the Baltic states — because we’re historically close and because of our shared borders. All the others aren’t 'worse' — no, they are the same partners, but they refuse to acknowledge one thing: the Russians will advance. I believe this is the biggest mistake, because it’s the root of the answers to all other questions. If you know for sure that the Russians will advance, and you’re certain of it, it’s like America’s preventive sanctions before the invasion. If there’s such a risk, why not strengthen Ukraine as much as possible? Why not increase production for yourselves, for your armed forces? Why not impose total sanctions on all missiles and missile parts? The Russians will continue advancing and launching missiles from there… It’s a mistake not to fully realize who Putin is," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Read more: "Disturbing geopolitical combination" of Putin and Trump poses security challenges for Europe - FT

He added that when politicians tell him that "we understand, he can't do it, he will never advance on Germany or France," Zelenskyy emphasizes that "he will".

Read more: Tusk: Independent and sovereign Ukraine is indisputable condition for security of Poland and whole of Europe