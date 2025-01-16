Russia wants to reduce our army. Ukraine will not accept such demands - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia wants to reduce the size of the Ukrainian army, but Ukraine will not agree to such demands.

The head of state said this during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He answered a question about the possibility of strengthening Ukraine to achieve peace.

Peace through strength. All this was described in detail in our "Victory Plan". These are not loud words, it is a strong Ukraine. This is the kind of Ukraine that can defend its independence and protect its people. It contains all of this, including a package of weapons to strengthen us on the battlefield, taking into account our army, not to reduce it by several times, as the enemy wants. In any diplomacy, protection is the number one issue for us, (which implies - ed.) preserving the number of the army we have today," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian army currently numbers 880,000 people. The defense forces are facing 600,000 Russian invaders in the country.