Syrskyi presents Ukraine’s 2025 action strategy to NATO’s top commanders

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi briefed his NATO colleagues on the operational and strategic situation at the front and presented Ukraine's 2025 action strategy.

This was reported by the press service of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO, Censor.NET reports.

On January 16, an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of the Commanders-in-Chief of the Armed Forces was held at NATO headquarters, in which Syrskyi took part via video link.

It is noted that he thanked the allies for their support in the fight against Russian aggression and, in particular, for the establishment of the NSATU mission (NATO Special Security Assistance and Training Mission for Ukraine), which will play an important role in coordinating assistance to Ukraine.

Syrskyi briefed the partners on the operational and strategic situation at the front, an assessment of Russia's plans to continue the war and forecasts of its further actions.

In particular, the Ukrainian general presented the allies with Ukraine's 2025 action strategy and emphasized the importance of strengthening air defense to protect critical infrastructure, as well as the possibility of striking military targets in Russia.

Syrskyi also called on NATO member states to invest in Ukraine's defense industry following the "Danish model" and provide additional support for military training.

In particular, he proposed to conduct training at Ukrainian training grounds with the involvement of NATO instructors.

The Allies, in turn, confirmed that their support for Ukraine will remain unchanged and are ready to provide the necessary assistance, the press service of the Ukrainian mission to NATO said.

