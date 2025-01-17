Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 92N6 radar in Belgorod region - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders destroyed the radar equipment of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday afternoon, units of the Missile Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out precision strikes on the military targets of the Russian aggressor in the Belgorod region.



In particular, the positions of the anti-aircraft missile battalion of the 568th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Russian occupation army were attacked. The termination of the functioning of the 92H6 radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system was recorded, which indicates a successful defeat of the target," the statement said.

The missile launchers also practiced on the radar company of the radio engineering battalion of the 336th radio engineering regiment of the Russian invaders.

Damage to this unit's vehicles and equipment was confirmed.

Also read: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 53 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk sector, 20 attacks by racists in Kursk region - General Staff