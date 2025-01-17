Ukrainian troops monitor exercises in Belarus, situation is stable, no signs of group formation - Siversk OTGT

On the border with Belarus, there are no signs of the formation of groups that could threaten Ukraine today.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported on television by the spokesman for the Siversk OTGT, Vadym Mysnyk.

"The situation is stable on the Belarusian border, in particular in Chernihiv region, which borders on Gomel district. We do not observe any dramatic changes, but we are closely monitoring the situation," said the spokesman.

He added that the situation when the Belarusian armed forces conduct combat readiness checks or exercises is not a new experience for the Ukrainian military.

According to him, constant monitoring is ongoing, including surveillance of Belarusian units and their numbers - how they increase or decrease.

"We also pay attention to the qualitative component: what kind of units they are, their focus, training and education. In any case, we are preparing for different scenarios. At the moment, the situation is stable, and we see no signs of the formation of groups that could threaten us today," said Misnyk.

Earlier it was reported that in December 2024, Belarus redeployed to the border with Ukraine the units of the Armed Forces that it had withdrawn from there in September-October. About 1,500 troops are currently stationed there.