Russia signs "comprehensive strategic partnership" agreement with Iran for 20 years

On January 17, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Peseshkian signed an agreement on a "comprehensive strategic partnership" between the two countries in Moscow.

The document signed between Russia and Iran will be valid for 20 years.

According to the Iranian president, the agreement "opens a new chapter" in relations between the two countries.

Russian and Iranian officials said that the agreement covers various areas: economic, trade, energy, scientific, technological, military, as well as "topical issues of the regional and international agenda."

Prior to that, Moscow and Tehran were guided by the 2001 agreement "On the Basics of Relations and Principles of Cooperation."

After the signing ceremony, Pezeshkian said that Iran favors a political settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Fighting and war are not solutions to issues. We welcome a political settlement between Ukraine and Russia," he said.

