Detention of generals: military who took part in defence of Kharkiv region will be interrogated - SBI

All military personnel who were direct participants in hostilities in the Kharkiv region in May 2024 will be questioned.

This was stated by the Communications Advisor to the SBI Director Tetiana Sapian

"Indeed, high-ranking officials, ex-commanders, two generals and one colonel have been detained. The investigation suspects them of negligence, which allowed the enemy to seize the territory of Kharkiv region in May 2024. Pre-trial restraints will now be imposed on these officials. The prosecution requests custody. I think we will receive a court decision in this regard in the near future," she said.

Sapian added that the pre-trial investigation in this case will continue and all military personnel who were directly involved in the hostilities will be questioned to find out whether it could have been avoided.

Detention of generals

As a reminder, on 20 January, the SBI detained two generals and a colonel suspected of negligence that led to the loss of part of the Kharkiv region in May 2024.

The day before, Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov said that the State Bureau of Investigation was going to detain or notify several military officers of suspicion.

According to him, these are the former commander of the 155th mechanised brigade "Anna of Kyiv", Colonel Dmytro Riumshyn, former commander of the operational and tactical department "Kharkiv", General Yurii Halushkin and Lieutenant General, former commander of the 125th brigade, Artur Horbenko.

The 125th Brigade commented on the detention of Artur Horbenko.

