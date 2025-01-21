Deferments for students, post-graduate students and PhD students through "Reserve+" are available again - Chernohorenko

The service of deferment from mobilization for students, post-graduate students and PhD students is again available in the mobile application "Reserve+".

This was reported on Facebook by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Everything is working! Interaction with the Unified State Electronic Database on Education has been established. This means that we are returning deferments for students, post-graduate students and PhD students to Reserve+," she wrote.

Chernohorenko also said that active work is underway to make other types of deferments available in Reserve+.

Earlier it was reported that deferments for students and post-graduate students in the "Reserve+" application will return from January 22, 2025.