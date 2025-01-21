Russia did not have enough strength to push us out of Kursk. 4,000 DPRK members have already been eliminated, - Zelenskyy

Russia cannot force the Ukrainian military out of the Kursk region.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the World Economic Forum, Censor.NET reports.

"We are still in the Kursk region, and our military is there. Russian forces were not enough to push us out. Today, there are more than 60,000 Russian troops there (in this area), in addition to 12,000 North Koreans, 4,000 of whom were killed. It was Putin's strategy to involve another country...," Zelenskyy said.

He also believes that Iran has already been drawn into the war after Russia began striking Ukraine with Iranian-made weapons.

"I am very grateful to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for drawing back the attack from the East in the Kursk direction. Russia wanted to capture Kharkiv," Zelenskyy emphasized, adding that the enemy also planned to occupy Sumy.

