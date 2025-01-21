55 combat engagements took place in frontline since beginning of day, 33 of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on January 21, as of 4 p.m., the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 55.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Enemy shelling

The invaders do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the Russian Federation. The areas of Mykhalchyna-Sloboda of the Chernihiv region; Bila Bereza, Stepok, Fotovyzh, Pokrovka, Velyka Pysarivka, Vyntorivka of the Sumy region were under enemy fire. Hremiach, Slavhorod and Seredyna Buda came under air strikes.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike with FFARs (free-flight aerial rockets) on Vovchanski Khutory.

Four assault attacks by the invaders were stopped by our defenders near Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Lozova and Nova Kruhliakivka in the Kupiansk sector. Hlushkivka came under an air strike.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the vicinity of Kopanky, Terny and Kolodiazi. Since the beginning of the day, there have been four combat engagements in this area, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy aviation also attacked Nadiia with FFARs.

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Ivano-Darivka and were rebuffed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar and Fedorivka, and the fighting is ongoing. Stupochki was hit by enemy air strikes.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times in the area of Toretsk, three engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also carried out air strikes on Druzhba and Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 33 times today in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Shevchenko, Andriivka, Ulakly, Yantarne and Dachne. Nine combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, one enemy assault was stopped, the invaders are trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units near Kostiantynopil.

Situation in other directions

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the direction of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, near Kozatskyi Island, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders once today without success.

The invaders attacked our defenders twice in the Kursk direction, in addition, the enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 17 (GABs) guided aerial bombs into Russian territory.

There were no major changes in the situation in other directions.

