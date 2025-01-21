Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Smolensk aircraft plant and "Liskinsky" oil depot, - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck a number of important Russian targets in the territory of the Russian Federation and the TOT.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"For the second time in a week, drones of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Liskinsky oil depot in the Voronezh region of Russia. This time it happened on the night of 21 January," the statement said.

As a result of the strike, the tanks with fuel and lubricants used by the occupiers to supply Russian troops are again on fire. The company belongs to one of the largest Russian state corporations, "Rosneft".

Also, the Defence Forces, in particular the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, hit the infrastructure of the "Smolensk Aviation Plant" in the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation, where combat aircraft are modernised and manufactured. Explosions were recorded on the territory of the aircraft plant.

Ukrainian defenders also continue to strike at Russian army command posts.

"In particular, the command post of the 29th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Volnovakha in Donetsk region was struck. There is information about explosions and smoke in the area of the target. The results of the strikes are being clarified," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces added.

