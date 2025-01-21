30 thousand sets of defective military uniforms supplied to National Guard: Kyiv company that deliberately underestimated quality of materials exposed - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed two founders of a private company who, in March-October 2023, supplied wholesale batches of military uniforms with serious defects to the National Guard units.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBU press centre.

As noted, the total number of transferred clothes is 30 thousand units, and the contract amount is UAH 28.7 million.

An SSU-initiated examination revealed that the uniform was made of materials and fittings that did not meet the technical specifications. In particular, the fabric was not sufficiently wear-resistant, and the design did not ensure reliable fastening of accoutrements and ammunition. This poses a real threat to the lives and health of soldiers on the front line.

The investigation established that the company's founders deliberately underestimated the quality of materials in order to purchase cheaper components and maximise profits. Searches of their homes revealed commercial documents, financial reports and a hard drive with evidence of the fraud.

The two founders have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation of property by abuse of office under martial law. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing, and specialists are working to bring to justice all persons involved in the criminal activity.

