Authorities have launched unprecedented campaign against political opponents with involvement of security forces - Palatnyi

The President's Office has launched a dirty campaign against political opponents involving security forces and black PR. Such methods are reminiscent of the times of Yanukovych and only bring the end of the current government's political life closer.

This was stated by the first deputy chairman of the UDAR party Artur Palatnyi.

"The Office of the President has launched an unprecedented smear campaign in the media against political opponents with the involvement of security forces. The strong activity of the Presidential Office with the powerful involvement of security forces and black PR looks more like agony. It's as if the new US president hinted to some people in our government that their political life is coming to an end. I am sure that by attempting to destroy competitors, office residents are only bringing their sentence closer," said Artur Palatnyi.

He compared the methods used by the authorities to the times of Yanukovych.

"The smear campaigns in the media against opponents (against me personally and our entire team), lies, fake stories and disinformation, the curtailment of democracy, the dismantling of local self-government, and the final descent into dictatorship point to one thing: there is almost no difference between the Yanukovych government and the current one," Palatnyi emphasized.

The first deputy head of UDAR believes that the main issue with the current leadership is that it has mistaken the credit of trust given to it by the people at the start of the great war for a license to act with impunity. They interpreted the justified inappropriateness of holding elections during wartime as permission to usurp power and mistook the restriction of freedoms for the sake of national security during a war for a mandate to impose dictatorship.

"Tomorrow is the Day of Unity of Ukraine. We are waiting for the authorities' pompous words about unity. They are insincere coming from their mouths. Because how can we talk about unity when more energy is devoted to political rivals than to the enemy in the Kremlin? Have we forgotten that we are at war? Hasn't the "it`s not time for it" already passed? I am sure that more than 73% of Ukrainians realize this. That is why I am not calling on the authorities to come to their senses, to stop, to think things through. Let the whole country and the whole world see their actions. And we will help with this," emphasized Artur Palatnyi.