Zelenskyy: Ukrainians will not be able to start living anew without knowing whether Putin will be able to go to war again tomorrow

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at meeting with journalists in Davos

Speaking to representatives of the International Media Council in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainians will not be able to start living anew without knowing whether Putin will be able to go to war again tomorrow.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zelenskyy's telegram.

"Ukraine must remain Ukraine - strong, independent and with security guarantees. Ukrainians will not be able to start living anew without knowing whether Putin will be able to go to war again tomorrow. We cannot start any negotiations without Ukraine. Putin has broken everything, he is to blame. We need to speak from a position of strength, because if we start talking to him on an equal footing, it is a loss for Ukraine," Zelenskyy stressed.

