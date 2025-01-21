Zelenskyy and Scholz discuss continued support for Ukraine in Davos. PHOTO

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The head of state announced this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The main topic of our conversation is the continuation of support for Ukraine and coordination with partners to achieve a just peace," he said.

The Head of State thanked for the assistance to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

"We appreciate Germany's leadership in strengthening Ukraine's air defence and contribution to saving thousands of lives," Zelenskyy added.

The OP's website reports that a separate topic of conversation is Germany's cooperation with the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine.

The parties discussed concrete steps to create centres of unity in Berlin.



