Defence forces push back enemy near Shevchenko and Udachne, enemy advances in Velyka Novosilka and near three settlements - DeepState

Defence forces succeeded near two settlements in Donetsk region, and the enemy is also making advances.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The Ukrainian defence forces have pushed back the enemy near Shevchenko and in Udachne. The enemy advanced in Velyka Novosilka, near Vozdvyzhenka, Slovianka and Sribne," the statement said.



Earlier, DeepState reported that the enemy had advanced in Dvorichna, Novosilka and near three other settlements.