Defence forces push back enemy near Shevchenko and Udachne, enemy advances in Velyka Novosilka and near three settlements - DeepState

Shevchenko map

Defence forces succeeded near two settlements in Donetsk region, and the enemy is also making advances.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The Ukrainian defence forces have pushed back the enemy near Shevchenko and in Udachne. The enemy advanced in Velyka Novosilka, near Vozdvyzhenka, Slovianka and Sribne," the statement said.

Шевченко карта
Shevchenko

Удачне карта
Udachne

Велика Новосілка карта
Velyka Novosilka

Воздвиженка карта
Vozdvyzhenka

Слов'янка та Срібне
Slovianka and Sribne

Read more: Occupiers change tactics of attack on Pokrovsk, try to bypass it from west - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Earlier, DeepState reported that the enemy had advanced in Dvorichna, Novosilka and near three other settlements.

