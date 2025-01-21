Occupiers change tactics of attack on Pokrovsk, try to bypass it from west - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian invaders have changed their tactics of attacking Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Now the occupiers are trying to bypass the city from the west, using small villages and forest plantations to interrupt the logistics routes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of the troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Trehubov said this on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

"They are trying to bypass the city from the west through small villages and forest plantations and try to put pressure, to cut our logistics chains. Our efforts are aimed at preventing this, as we have Pokrovsk itself, as we have this base from which to operate," said the spokesman.

He noted that the occupants are trying to gain a foothold in small groups in buildings or forest plantations, creating firing points there.

"Our task in this situation is to eliminate them. In the Pokrovsk direction, the intensity of fighting is comparable to all our other sectors combined. There are up to 70 combat engagements per day. Even if one group is destroyed, another group tries to take its place," said Trehubov.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 33 firefights took place in the Pokrovsk direction since the beginning of the day.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 822,030 people (+1600 per day), 9833 tanks, 22,134 artillery systems, 20477 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS