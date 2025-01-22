Ruscists attacked Nikopol region: there is destruction at enterprise

Late the night before, air defence forces destroyed an enemy UAV over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, it was loud in the Nikopol district. There, as a result of the Russian attack, one of the enterprises was destroyed. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers.

"After midnight, the aggressor fired at the area with heavy artillery. It hit the Pokrovsk community. No one was killed or injured," adds Lysak.

