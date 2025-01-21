Occupiers attacked Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones: houses and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 21 January, the Russian military shelled Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, kamikaze drones, and dropped ammunition from a UAV.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities were under hostile attack.



Reportedly, no people were injured.

The shelling damaged 4 private houses, 2 outbuildings and a power line.

In addition, according to the head of the RMA, the number of victims in the Synelnykove district has increased. A 39-year-old woman turned to doctors. She was hospitalised in moderate condition.



In total, three people were wounded in the area as a result of the morning hostile attack.

An air alert is currently in effect in the Dnipropetrovsk region.





