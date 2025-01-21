Enemy shells Kupiansk all day long, security situation in city deteriorates - Syniehubov. PHOTOS

Today, on 21 January 2025, Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, is under intense shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Sinedubov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We are recording the deterioration of the security situation in the city. The enemy does not stop attacking civilian objects and terrorising civilians. The occupier is using various types of weapons, including drones with ammunition and multiple launch rocket systems," he stressed.

According to the RMA, two private houses came under hostile fire at 14:35 and 14:50 today.

See more: Three police officers and two civilians wounded in Russian attack on Kupyansk. PHOTOS









It is also recalled that in the morning at around 9:00, the occupiers attacked a Ukrainian police car with a Molniya-2 UAV. Three law enforcement officers received shrapnel wounds and were provided with medical assistance.

A civilian car was also damaged during the shelling: a 64-year-old woman and her 68-year-old husband, residents of Kupiansk, were wounded.

"The enemy has been shelling the city all day, disregarding any rules of war. The situation in Kupiansk remains tense," summarises Syniehubov.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that three policemen and two civilians were wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Kupiansk.