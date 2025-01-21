ENG
Three police officers and two civilians wounded in Russian attack on Kupyansk. PHOTOS

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, occupiers attacked a police car and a civilian car, injuring three law enforcement officers and a civilian couple.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, on 21 January, at around 9:00, the occupiers fired a "Molniya-2" UAV at police officers who were on duty in the city of Kupyansk. Three police officers sustained shrapnel wounds of varying severity. They are receiving medical assistance. The police car was damaged.

A civilian car also came under fire, injuring residents of Kupyansk - a 64-year-old woman and her 68-year-old husband.

It is noted that an investigative team is working at the scene. The crime is being documented and material evidence is being seized.

