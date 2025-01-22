Putin does not want to end war. His main dream is to destroy Ukraine’s independence - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Putin's main dream is to destroy Ukraine's independence.
The head of state said this during a meeting with representatives of the International Media Council at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
"We all have to understand: Putin does not want to end wars and has never wanted to. He has not achieved the goals he set. For him, this is, as they say, the essential goal of Ukraine's independence. Destroying it is his most important dream. That is why it is so difficult for us," Zelenskyy said.
