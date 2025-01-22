US wants to end war in Ukraine so that it doesn’t start again in 2-4 years - Rubio

The United States wants to end the war in Ukraine so that it does not start again in a few years.

This was stated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with CBS Morning, Censor.NET reports.

"The conflict must end, and it is the policy of the United States to see it end. We want to do everything we can to help it end. We're going to make sure that this conflict ends in a stable way, so we don't just want the conflict to end and then resume in two, three or four years. We want to ensure stability," he stressed.

According to Rubio, Ukraine is currently paying the highest price for its energy infrastructure, as well as for "people and lives that have been lost" as millions of citizens have been forced to leave Ukraine and go abroad.

