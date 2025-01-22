Zelenskyy met with Merz in Davos: discussed approach of just peace for Ukraine

On Wednesday, January 22, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the leader of the German CDU and head of the CDU/CSU opposition faction in the Bundestag, Friedrich Merz.

This was reported by the press service of the head of state, Censor.NET reports .

As noted, one of the key topics of discussion was defense support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized the critical need for Germany to approve a new €3 billion military aid package, which will make a significant contribution to the protection of Ukrainian territory.

The parties also discussed the situation at the front, in particular in the Pokrovsk sector, as well as the efforts to be made to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The issue of Russia's attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of European countries and the importance of combating Russian propaganda was also raised.

"I thanked Germany, the entire German society for the continued support of our state and people," Zelenskyy wrote on his Facebook page.

Read more: Russia wanted to replace me with Medvedchuk - Zelenskyy spoke about ultimatums at negotiations in Turkey