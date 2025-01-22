Russians shelled Blahovishchenske in Kherson region: man wounded

Russian troops shelled the village of Blahovishchenske in Kherson region.

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

"Russian troops fired on Blahovishchenske. A 76-year-old man who was on the street came under enemy fire," the statement said.

He reportedly sustained an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to his shoulder. The victim was promptly taken to hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care.

See more: Kostiantynivka has been under hostile fire since morning: there are wounded and damage. PHOTO