ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10544 visitors online
News Photo
1 417 1

Kostiantynivka has been under hostile fire since morning: there are wounded and damage. PHOTO

Today, 22 January 2025, Russian troops are actively shelling Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. 2 people were wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the city has been under constant artillery and aviation fire since the morning. There are currently 2 wounded: A 74-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman.

Damage

At least 5 private houses, a power line, a gas pipeline and a car were damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed man, 3 people were wounded. PHOTOS

Наслідки обстрілу Костянтинівки 22 січня 2025 року

Also, according to preliminary information, a house and a garage were damaged in Mykolaivka of Kostiantynivka community.

The final consequences of these numerous attacks are still being established.

Author: 

shoot out (13435) Donetska region (3853) Kramatorskyy district (266) Kostyantynivka (212) war in Ukraine (2828)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 