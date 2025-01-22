Kostiantynivka has been under hostile fire since morning: there are wounded and damage. PHOTO

Today, 22 January 2025, Russian troops are actively shelling Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. 2 people were wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the city has been under constant artillery and aviation fire since the morning. There are currently 2 wounded: A 74-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman.

Damage

At least 5 private houses, a power line, a gas pipeline and a car were damaged.

Also, according to preliminary information, a house and a garage were damaged in Mykolaivka of Kostiantynivka community.

The final consequences of these numerous attacks are still being established.