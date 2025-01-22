Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed man, 3 people were wounded. PHOTOS

On 21 January 2025, Russian troops fired 33 times at Donetsk region, resulting in one death and 3 injuries.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin

Pokrovskyi district

In Bilytske of the Dobropillia community, 2 people were wounded, private houses and an administrative building were damaged. A house was damaged in Myrnohrad. In Pokrovsk, 1 person died and 1 was injured, 3 houses were damaged; in Rodynske, a house and 2 administrative buildings were damaged; in Hryshyne, 3 administrative buildings were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

A house was damaged in Zarichne of the Lyman community. In Sloviansk, 10 private houses were damaged. In Mykolaivka, 4 multi-storey buildings and an administrative building were damaged; in Raihorodok, 6 private houses were damaged. In Berestka of Illinivska community, 10 objects were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 3 multi-storey buildings, 14 private houses, 4 administrative buildings, 3 power lines were damaged; in Mykolaivka, 2 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 1 house was destroyed and 10 damaged.

During the day, the occupiers attacked Donetsk region 33 times. 123 people were evacuated from the front line, including 16 children.

