Pokrovsk direction remains hottest. Defense forces destroy superior enemy forces - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, January 21, 2025, in the Kharkiv sector, our soldiers repelled enemy attacks in Vovchansk, and in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Dvorichna and Nova Kruhliakivka.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, the offensive actions of the occupiers in the direction of Petropavlivka and in the area of Lozova took place with the use of armored vehicles. One tank and three enemy infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed as a result of the fire. The enemy's attacks were repelled.

In the Liman sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Kolodiaz, and Terny. The enemy was not successful.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Siverskyi sector, defense units repelled enemy attacks near Ivano-Daryivka. The enemy used motorized vehicles to move personnel in order to conduct offensive actions, which were mostly hit by fire at the line of advance. The enemy suffered losses and retreated.

"The enemy's efforts in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors were focused on conducting assault operations in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. The enemy did not succeed, no deterioration in the tactical situation was prevented," the statement said.

"The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest along the entire frontline. The enemy, mostly without using armored vehicles, conducted offensive actions in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Shevchenko, Andriivka, Ulakly, Yantarne, Dachne. Defense forces units continue to destroy the enemy's superior forces in order to slow down and stop their offensive," the OSGT "Khortytsia" emphasizes.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our fortifications on the outskirts of Velyka Novosilka and near Kostiantynopil but was unsuccessful. The enemy continues to amass forces for further attacks.

The day before, the OSGT "Khortytsia" emphasized that there were urban battles in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk. The enemy is advancing to block Velyka Novosilka.