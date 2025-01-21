How to save Pokrovsk and Pavlohrad: opinion of commanders | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO
Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov has spoken to a large number of commanders of military units holding the line in the areas of Velyka Novosilka, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove and is talking live about their position on how to save Pokrovsk, Mezhova and Pavlohrad and protect the Dnipropetrovsk region from the Russian offensive.
Watch it on Censor.NET.
