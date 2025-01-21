ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10685 visitors online
News Video
4 329 10

How to save Pokrovsk and Pavlohrad: opinion of commanders | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov has spoken to a large number of commanders of military units holding the line in the areas of Velyka Novosilka, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove and is talking live about their position on how to save Pokrovsk, Mezhova and Pavlohrad and protect the Dnipropetrovsk region from the Russian offensive.

Watch it on Censor.NET.

Watch more: Detention of generals and ex-commander of 155th Brigade | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Author: 

Pavlohrad (52) Donetska region (3853) Yurii Butusov (1229) Pokrovsk (408) Dnipropetrovska region (1427) Pavlohradskyy district (19) Pokrovskyy district (498) war in Ukraine (2828)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 