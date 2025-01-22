ENG
IAEA Head Grossi plans to visit Ukraine and Russia in coming weeks

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi plans to visit Ukraine and Russia in the coming weeks.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, he said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to Grossi, the IAEA is "concerned about the increased military activity near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."

Russian media reported that Grossi will visit Russia in February.

