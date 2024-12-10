Drone attacks IAEA mission vehicle on way to occupied ZNPP. PHOTO

On Tuesday, 10 December, a drone attacked a vehicle of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission on its way to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This was reported by the IAEA press service, Censor.NET reports.

"A drone struck and seriously damaged an IAEA official vehicle on the road to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant today, in what Rafael Grossi condemned as an 'unacceptable' attack on Agency staff working to prevent a nuclear accident during a military conflict," the statement said.

Earlier, experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency working at Zaporizhzhia NPP reported that due to lack of access, they could not get to the external spare parts warehouse and diesel fuel storage facility of the plant.

