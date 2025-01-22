Russian Federation is not capable of making breakthrough on front "in style of grandfathers." It cannot defeat Ukrainian Armed Forces, - Hodges

Retired U.S. Lieutenant General, former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe Ben Hodges believes that Russia does not have the capacity to defeat Ukrainian forces at the front, and its only hope is that the West will stop supporting Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he said this during the In the Bunker with Darth Putin KGB podcast.

According to him, Russian troops at the front are "barely moving," and statements that Ukraine cannot resist this are not true.

Hodges reminded of Russia's problems with manpower and significant losses among the invaders, which is why the enemy is trying to enlist the support of North Korea.

The general emphasized that he sees no possibility of Russia making a breakthrough on the front in Ukraine "in the style of their grandfathers," as it was during World War II.

First of all, because Russia does not have powerful trained formations and adequate air cover that could help break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and go 30-60 kilometers into the rear of the Ukrainian forces, Hodges added.

This is exactly what "their grandfathers did against the German Wehrmacht" in 1943-45, he summarized.