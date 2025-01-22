Fighters of 3rd SAB went into enemy’s rear and captured 6 occupiers who took Ukrainians for their own. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 2nd Company of the 2nd Assault Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade infiltrated the enemy's rear during a combat operation and captured 6 Russian soldiers who mistook Ukrainians for their own.
The Russians sitting in the dugout thought that their assaultmen were "rolling into" the position by mistake. The invaders were in for a surprise: they were allegedly taken to the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces to check their documents, but ended up in a Ukrainian military camp, Censor.NET reports.
The occupiers did not realise they had been captured until the last moment - they thought they were going to the OP to check their documents," the 3rd Brigade said.
"They didn't give a damn what was going on. They were shouting: "Guys, we are our own, I answer, the Russian military ticket is in my pocket!"," our fighters said.
The operation helped to advance the contact line by almost 300 metres. In addition to 6 captured Russian servicemen, 4 occupiers were killed and two more wounded.
The group successfully completed the task and returned without losses.
