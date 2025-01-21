ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10685 visitors online
News Video War
7 053 13

Snipers of Azov Brigade eliminated Russian invaders in Toretsk direction with accurate shots. VIDEO

Soldiers of the sniper detached unit of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" showed the night work of snipers against the occupiers.

Watch more: Soldiers of 63rd and 60th SMB eliminate 22 Russian assaultmen in combat in Lyman direction. VIDEO

In the Toretsk direction, soldiers eliminated Russian invaders with accurate shots, Censor.NET reports.

"It is useless to look for a perfectly disguised shooter. Therefore, chaotic shots in all directions do not help the occupiers in their death agony. Azov fighters destroy any enemy targets that give off a thermal signature," the statement said.

Watch more: Defense forces consolidated their positions in occupied territories and eliminated 3 invaders, capturing another one. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9233) war (1058) liquidation (2448) sniper (159) Azov (305)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 