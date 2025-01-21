Snipers of Azov Brigade eliminated Russian invaders in Toretsk direction with accurate shots. VIDEO

Soldiers of the sniper detached unit of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" showed the night work of snipers against the occupiers.

In the Toretsk direction, soldiers eliminated Russian invaders with accurate shots, Censor.NET reports.

"It is useless to look for a perfectly disguised shooter. Therefore, chaotic shots in all directions do not help the occupiers in their death agony. Azov fighters destroy any enemy targets that give off a thermal signature," the statement said.

