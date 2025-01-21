Soldiers of 63rd and 60th SMB eliminate 22 Russian assaultmen in combat in Lyman direction. VIDEO
In the Lyman direction, units of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) are holding back enemy attacks, while their comrades from the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade are providing powerful artillery and drone support.
Pilots and artillerymen from the unmanned systems battalion and the 41st Artillery Division have used all available means: self-propelled guns, cluster munitions, FPV drones, air payload drops and Baba Yaga. As a result, 22 Russian assaultmen were eliminated during the battle.
The video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
