Defense forces consolidated their positions in occupied territories and eliminated 3 invaders, capturing another one. VIDEO

The operators of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces cleared the enemy positions and brought in a friendly unit.

According to Censor.NET, the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram channel and published a video.

After further reconnaissance with the help of UAV operators, fire support and evacuation teams, the Ukrainian soldiers moved to perform the task.

"The terrain complicated the task - the trees in the plantation turned into burnt trunks and could disguise the SOF operators. Among other things, the paths to the enemy positions were well shelled by artillery, and all approaches to the dugouts were mined," the Special Forces reported.

The SOF operators also had to cover a large area of open terrain on foot and wait for favourable conditions. When friendly forces launched a massive assault on a neighbouring enemy position, the SOF operators targeted the enemy with drone drops and launched special operations.

As a result, our soldiers killed at least three enemy soldiers and forced one to surrender. Meanwhile, a friendly unit of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine consolidated its positions. During the mission, two operators were lightly wounded.