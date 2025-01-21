ENG
Ukraine has lost 700,000 troops in war, Russia - almost million - Trump

Trump voices Ukraine’s and Russia’s losses

US President Donald Trump said that 700,000 Ukrainian defenders were killed in the Russian war against Ukraine, and about a million Russian occupiers were eliminated.

According to Censor.NET, citing Politico, he said this during a meeting with journalists at the White House.

"We have figures that almost a million Russian soldiers were killed. 700,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. Russia is bigger, they've lost more soldiers, but that's no way to run a country," the American leader said.

According to Trump, everyone thought that the Russian invasion would last a week, but it took three years.

On 8 December 2024, Trump claimed that Russia had lost 600,000 soldiers in killed and wounded, and Ukraine - 400,000.

Earlier, Trump said that dictator Vladimir Putin was "destroying" Russia by refusing to conclude an agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Putin should not succeed in Ukraine - Scholz

