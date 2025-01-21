Putin should not succeed in Ukraine - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not achieved any of his goals when he launched an aggressive war against Ukraine.

He said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Putin must not succeed in the war of aggression he has waged against Ukraine. And what is often overlooked is that he has not succeeded so far," he emphasized.

According to the Chancellor, Putin wanted to separate Ukraine and the EU, but Ukraine is now a candidate for EU membership. Putin wanted to weaken NATO, but the Alliance is united and has been joined by two new countries. Putin wanted to install a pro-Russian puppet regime in Kyiv, but the Ukrainian nation is more stable than ever.

"All this is primarily the merit of courageous Ukrainians, but also the result of our support. This support is and remains the way to a real, just peace for Ukraine. To this end, we in Europe are coordinating our actions with the United States and, of course, with Ukraine. The Ukrainian people themselves should have the final say," Scholz added.

At the same time, the chancellor noted, it is necessary to act "in a balanced and predictable manner."

"We need clarity and steadfastness. This is especially true when it comes to peace and security. We must do everything possible to preserve the fundamental principles of the international order. And the most fundamental principle is the inviolability of borders," Scholz summarized, adding that this applies to everyone, everywhere and always, because anyone who questions this principle questions the international order, peace and prosperity in the world.