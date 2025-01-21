Ukrainian paratroopers together with adjacent units thwarted several enemy assaults in Kursk region. VIDEO

The enemy's tactics in the Kursk region remain unchanged—they are once again deploying convoys of equipment and manpower in an attempt to drive the troops of the Defense Forces out.

All units of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade 'Magura' coordinated their efforts: our infantry engaged the enemy, artillery operated under the guidance of our reconnaissance company, the battalion of unmanned systems utilized FPV drones, and mechanized battalion pilots targeted the enemy with payload drops.

Together with the soldiers of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade, the enemy attack was repelled.

The video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Russian losses in this assault included 3 tanks (over $6 million) and 7 IFVs (over $7 million). The enemy's combat losses amounted to 35 killed Russians and 62 "WIA".

"Attacks on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers continue almost every day. The enemy throws infantry reinforced by armoured vehicles into the battle. However, attacks of the enemy's assault groups are being repelled," the paratroopers said.

