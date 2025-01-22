Ukraine sets a precedent for other candidates on the way to EU membership, - Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha stressed that it is extremely important for Ukraine to accelerate the process of reforms and approximation to EU membership.

He said this at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to Sybiha, the current geopolitical situation and the war against Russian aggression force the country to act faster to integrate into the EU, which will become the basis for security and development guarantees.

"We need new dynamics and speed on the way to EU membership. We expect that during the Polish presidency, and for the next six months - the Danish presidency in the EU, we will be able to open at least two clusters (of negotiations). Ukraine is breaking through certain established rules and setting a precedent for friends from other candidate countries," the minister said.

Sybiha emphasized that accelerating the process of European integration should be an important factor in ensuring stability in Europe, as only through rapid enlargement can an effective response to threats, including those posed by Russian aggression, be ensured. He also expressed hope for the support of all EU member states to ensure progress in this direction.

The Foreign Minister also noted that it is important to avoid the misuse of the veto by some EU member states, which could slow down enlargement and lead to political blocking of progress. "If we are talking about unity, we need this European unity today more than ever before. When we face such geopolitical challenges and have such a brutal Russian aggression, we all need such unity," emphasized Sybiha.