Ruscists struck 3.8 thousand times in Donetsk region over 24 hours, record number - RMA

Russian occupation forces conducted a record number of strikes on the Donetsk region during the day.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"In just one day, the occupier shelled Donetsk region 3,829 times. This is the first time such a number of attacks. A huge number. The occupier dropped 33 guided aerial bombs on residential areas of Donetsk region. One person was killed and 3 were wounded.

Read more: US wants to end war in Ukraine so that it doesn’t start again in 2-4 years - Rubio

Critical infrastructure, private and municipal property is being shelled most actively," he noted.

According to Filashkin, 123 people, including 16 children, were evacuated from the frontline areas of the Donetsk region over the last day.

"People are leaving, but slowly. 300-305 thousand people remain in the region. About 40 thousand are in the cities that are close to the front line," the head of the region added.