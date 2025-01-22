Trump will reach agreement to end war in Ukraine in 3-6 months, - Finnish President Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that US President Donald Trump will need three to six months to reach an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Stubb gave an interview to the Bloomberg news agency on the sidelines of the Davos Economic Summit, Yle quoted him as saying, Censor.NET reported.

He stressed that the settlement of the war in Ukraine should take into account the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

I think that the timing is such that the 24 hours (in which Trump promised to end the war during the election campaign - ed.) have turned into a period of somewhere between three and six months," Stubb said.

The Finnish leader noted that the decision to end the war should not become "Afghanistan 2.0," as then the mediators of the "peace deal" would be accused of "selling Ukraine."

Stubb also believes that peace in Ukraine can be achieved through cooperation between China and the United States.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping must convince Russia to make peace, and Trump's task is to ensure that the peace is fair.

The President of Finland noted that during Trump's presidency, it is necessary to prepare for "an era of uncertainty, when the rules, norms and institutions we used to rely on are disappearing."

"The new normal is a shift away from the traditional system based on rules and the support of international institutions to transactions and deals," Stubb added.

According to the WSJ, Trump has instructed his representative for Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, to end the war in Ukraine in one hundred days.