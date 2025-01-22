China on Trump’s plans to raise tariffs: There will be no winners in trade war

China has commented on Donald Trump' s plans to impose higher import duties.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have always emphasized that there will be no winners in a trade or tariff war," she said, commenting on Trump's threats to impose higher duties on Chinese imports to the United States.

According to the spokeswoman, the Chinese government will take retaliatory measures if the US raises tariffs on Chinese goods.

"China has always firmly defended and protected its national interests and is ready to do so in the future," the Foreign Ministry summarized.

Earlier it was reported that Donald Trump announced plans to impose an additional 10% duty on all Chinese imports on February 1 to force China to strengthen its counteraction to the smuggling of the synthetic drug fentanyl.

