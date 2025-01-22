If Trump is ready to see Ukraine in NATO, we will be in NATO - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is fighting for security guarantees and wants to be in NATO. Most countries support this aspiration of Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with representatives of the International Media Council in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

"Yes, 4 countries do not support us in NATO. These are the United States, Germany, Slovakia and Hungary. But in all these four countries, everything depends on the United States, and the NATO issue depends on the United States and the president's position. If Trump is ready to see Ukraine in NATO, we will be in NATO. Everyone will be in favor. If President Trump is not ready to see us in NATO, we will not be in NATO," Zelenskyy explained.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Putin would demand a significant reduction of the Ukrainian army and guarantees of Ukraine's absence from NATO.

