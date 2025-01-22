Zelenskyy congratulated on Unity Day: Our unity is not about two banks of Dnieper, it is about our whole world. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated citizens on the Day of Unity of Ukraine.

The head of state said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"Our country is strong and independent because it is united. We always remember this, especially on this day, 22 January, the Day of Unity of Ukraine. I am recording this address on St Sophia's Square, a place of strength, a place of wisdom, which is given to us by the events that took place here more than 100 years ago. And the subsequent episodes of our history, which prove that when we fight, we certainly gain what we want, and when we quarrel, we lose what we want," he said.

24 February was a day of decisive moment, a test of unity, so Ukrainians all united, Zelenskyy said.

"Millions of us, together, managed to withstand, to keep Ukraine together, to repel the occupier, to hold back this great invasion together. This is the strength of Ukrainians, this is what we are capable of when we choose not our own ambitions, but Ukraine and its interests. When we choose the sword, not the shit, and defend our own, our people, with all our might," the Head of State stressed.

