Rutte talks with Rubio: Ukraine was also discussed

On Wednesday, January 22, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had a telephone conversation with the newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rutte announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports .

Rutte called the conversation with Rubio "good".

"We look forward to welcoming you to NATO and working together on Ukraine, Russia and China. Increasing defense spending in Europe and strengthening transatlantic defense production makes us all stronger," Rutte wrote after the conversation.

Earlier, Rubio said that the United States is seeking to end the war in Ukraine so that it does not start again in a few years.

