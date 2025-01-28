ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5190 visitors online
News
5 243 10

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 833,000 people (+1380 per day), 9876 tanks, 22,366 artillery systems, and 20,573 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 833,000 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.01.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 833,000 (+1380) people,

tanks - 9876 (+5) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 20573 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 22366 (+27) units,

MLRS - 1263 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1050 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23399 (+72),

cruise missiles - 3053 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 35269 (+86) units,

special equipment - 3718 (+2).

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders use drones to destroy occupiers who went on assault on motorcycles. VIDEO

Інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (9270) Armed Forces HQ (4136) liquidation (2460) elimination (5210)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 