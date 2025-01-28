Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 833,000 people (+1380 per day), 9876 tanks, 22,366 artillery systems, and 20,573 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 833,000 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.01.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 833,000 (+1380) people,

tanks - 9876 (+5) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 20573 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 22366 (+27) units,

MLRS - 1263 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1050 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23399 (+72),

cruise missiles - 3053 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 35269 (+86) units,

special equipment - 3718 (+2).

