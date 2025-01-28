Heavy fighting continues in urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in Vovchansk yesterday, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, in the Kharkiv sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in Vovchansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia".

"In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops near Dvorichna, Nova Kruhliakivka and Pishchane, and in the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Terny, Zelena Dolyna, Zarichne and Kolodiazi. Our positions were not lost.

The occupiers' offensive in the area of Bilohorivka in the Siverskyi sector was also unsuccessful.

With the support of artillery, the enemy continues to storm our positions at the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions. Heavy fighting is continuing in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Almost 140 artillery shells were fired at our fortifications in Chasiv Yar, and more than 80 in Toretsk. In the area of Bila Hora, the enemy tried to attack with the support of armoured vehicles. Our UAVs destroyed a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle, and damaged another tank and two armoured personnel carriers. In the direction of Shcherbynivka, the enemy used vehicles to deliver personnel. A convoy of five vehicles was destroyed on the approach to the frontline.

The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest along the entire contact line. Mostly without the use of armoured vehicles, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Miroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Dachne and Ulakly. Heavy fighting continued in Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zelene, Nadiivka, Shevchenko and Yantarne. Defence forces inflicted significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. Measures are being taken to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating.

Our soldiers are bravely holding their positions in the Novopavlivka sector. Here, the enemy attacked in Velyka Novosilka and in the area of Kostiantynopol and Rozdolne. Heavy defensive battles are ongoing.

As a reminder, the Russians managed to advance near four settlements in Donetsk region.

