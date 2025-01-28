ENG
Soldiers of separate "Wings of Omega" unit destroyed two Russian armoured personnel carriers with their crews using FPV drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of a separate "Wings of Omega" unit destroyed two Russian armoured personnel carriers with their crews using FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

