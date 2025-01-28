Court suspends Irpin mayor Markushyn from office for 2 months

Kyiv's Pechersk District Court has suspended the mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, from his duties for the duration of the investigation. The measure will remain in place until 22 March 2025.

He said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Judge Svitlana Hrechana of the Pechersk District Court, after many hours of court hearings, reviewing every piece of evidence and destroying the prosecution by my lawyers, decided to remove me from the management of the Irpin community for the duration of the investigation into my travel abroad in 2022," Markushyn said.

He stated that the court's decision would be appealed in the near future.

Earlier it was reported that the mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, was served with a notice of suspicion of illegal border crossing, and the official called the case a "political order".

The Pechersk Court of Kyiv remanded Markushin in custody until 22 March 2025.

